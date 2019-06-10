Learn more about Bromhan Road Bridge closure

Rail bosses are holding a public event on Tuesday to tell the public more about the closure of Bromham Road Bridge.

The event is being hosted by Network Rail at The Bedford Centre Hotel on St Mary’s Street, from 3-7pm.

Work on the bridge will begin later this month (Monday, June 24), and will mean the bridge is closed to traffic until spring 2020.

Diversions will be in place.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesman said “The council has worked with Network Rail to try to minimise disruption caused by their closure of Bromham Road Bridge.

“To relieve some of the pressure on road users that this closure is expected to create we have split our works on the Manton Lane/Clapham Road/Bypass junctions into two phases so that there aren’t road closures on this major thoroughfare at the same time. These works are part of the Transporting Bedford 2020 project, delivering long-term road improvements to tackle congestion hotspots.”

“We will continue to monitor the progress of these Network Rail works closely, as it is of course crucial that they are completed and this road reopened as soon as possible.”

Find out more about this Network Rail project at www.networkrail.co.uk/bromham