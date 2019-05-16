A421 near Bedford remains closed after diesel spill

The A421 remains closed westbound between Marsh Leys and Marston Moretaine after 600 litres of diesel was spilt on the carriageway.

At around 3.20am a red Mini Cooper was involved in a single-vehicle collision after losing control on the road.

Shortly afterwards, a lorry collided with some of the debris from the incident, causing a fuel spillage.

The road is estimated to be closed for a significant period of time in order to make the scene safe. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact us on 101, quoting the reference 37 of 16 May."