Traditional English garden in Westoning opens to the public

A historic garden in Westoning is opening to the public in aid of the National Garden Scheme.

The Old Rectory Garden is open on Sunday, April 7, 2pm to 5.30pm for viewing of spring flowers around the grounds. Cream teas and other refreshments will be served in the church next door.

There has been a house on the site of the Old Rectory since Elizabethan times but much of the present house is early Victorian.

Ancient box and yew hedges surround the colour coordinated beds of this two-acre garden. Spring is early this year but there should still be hellebores and daffodils in flower with magnolias and cherries blooming in profusion.

Hyacinths will perfume the air and snake’s head fritillaries be at their best in the meadow. Primroses will light the darker corners of this traditional English garden.

Well over £3 million is donated by the National garden Scheme from garden openings each year with the principal beneficiaries being Marie Curie Cancer Care, Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice UK.

Further details about the garden, other gardens in the scheme and a full list of charities supported are in the National Garden Scheme Bedfordshire booklet or at ngs.org.uk or download the National Garden Scheme app.

Admission to the garden is £5 for adults with free entry for children.