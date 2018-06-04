Traditional English garden in Westoning opens to the public

Enjoy the sight and smell of a traditional English garden in Westoning this weekend.

The Old Rectory in Church Street is opening its gates to the public for the National Gardens Scheme (NGS) on Sunday, June 10, from 2pm until 5.30pm.

Situated next to the 14th century parish church, this is a traditional 2-acre garden with ancient box, yew and laurel hedges, a formal lawn, and many mature shrubs and trees. The colour co-ordinated herbaceous beds are refreshed every year. There is also a romantic cornfield meadow, fruit trees, an English rose garden, pond, rockery and a small vegetable garden.

Roses, delphiniums and lupins complement the flowering trees and shrubs of summer. The NGS raises funds for a number of charities every year.

Cream teas will be served in the church. Admission to the garden is £4 for adults, children admitted free. Visit https://www.ngs.org.uk