Trading Standards warning over rotten fish in Bedfordshire

Do not buy fish or other items on the doorstep when cold callers visit your home.

That this the warning from Bedford Borough Council after a report of suspect fish being sold in Clapham.

Earlier this month, an elderly couple contacted the council reporting a cold caller selling frozen whole fish with a discount offered for a bulk purchase.

They spent around £200, but then threw the fish away as it smelt very unpleasant.

Reports have been received nationally of scams similar to this where rogue fish sellers approach residents selling door-to-door.

The fish is often sold frozen to prevent its poor condition being obvious, and is also often underweight or of poor quality.

Victims have found themselves buying fish without a clear price being agreed, paying for it by card and not given the chance to check the amount charged.

These traders have been known to target retirement complexes, offering a ‘special deal’ for pensioners.

Often a mixture of fish is sold, with residents receiving lower value fish products that have been presented as more expensive varieties such as cod and haddock, and in some instances purchased fish has been found to be unsafe.

If you are cold called and think it may be a scam, report it to Trading Standards via the Consumer Advice Helpline on 03454 040506.