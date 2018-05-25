Tories say Bedford Local Plan was ‘botched’ – but Mayor Dave hits back

Bedford’s Tory leader has hit out at a ‘botched’ Local Plan which could see borough villages ‘overwhelmed’ by new housing estates.

The T&C reported last week how the Colworth Garden Village, a key part of Bedford’s Local Plan, had been scrapped after noise mitigation plans couldn’t be agreed with the nearby Santa Pod raceway.

Residents fear green land near Souldrop and Sharnbrook may be harmed

Now Conservative leader, Councillor Stephen Moon, has hit out at the ‘botched’ strategy behind the scheme, while a local residents’ group also hailed the failure of the local plan as a ‘victory’.

Cllr Moon said: “It is remarkable that Mayor Hodgson staked the Local Plan on the Colworth site despite its many uncertainties.

“It should never have been chosen given its siting on greenfield land and the obvious burden on a road network already suffering from chronic congestion.

“The loss of these houses now raises the question of where they should be allocated. There is a clear possibility that our villages could be overwhelmed with new housing unless the Mayor shortens the Plan period.

‘The principle of meeting the necessary demand for houses by dotting estates around the Borough on greenfield sites was always a fundamental mistake.

“The Mayor has botched this process and put at risk the future prosperity of Bedford.”

But Mayor Dave Hodgson hit back at the claims, saying: “This is shameless political scaremongering.

“The Conservatives know that the council is looking at options including bringing forward the end date of the plan, which would mean less housebuilding required in this plan, not more.

“The council’s plan, which prioritises urban and brownfield sites, is moving forwards and being amended in response to consultation, as you would expect.

“As we know, this contrasts with the Conservatives’ preferred approach of merging villages south of Bedford together in one continuous band of at least 9,000 houses stretching from Stewartby all the way to Shortstown.”

Meanwhile, the Bedfordshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) told the T&C the scrapping of plan for Colworth was ‘a great success’.

Branch manager, Susan Walls, said: “We have always believed this was a seriously flawed proposal which would have a massive impact on Souldrop, Sharnbrook and villages in North Bedford.”