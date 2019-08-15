Top results for A Level students at The Bedford Sixth Form

Youngsters had 100 per cent pass rates in 21 subjects today at The Bedford Sixth Form.

Maths students were the top performers, with 50 per cent of grades at A* and A.

And across the borad 42.4 per cent of grades in all subjects were A*, A or B.

Other high-performing subjects were film, graphics, psychology, Spanish and sociology.

The school’s leading kights included Joe Chiswick, 18, of Silsoe, who is off to Cambridge University to study philosophy, and Amalia Albu, who arrived in the UK from Romania two years ago and achieved two A*s and an A - she is hoping to study law at Leeds.

And Jessica Barton, who is still 17, from Willington, is off to study history at Warwick having got an A* and two A grades.

Headteacher Paul Clarkson said: “Students and staff are to be congratulated on this continuing improvement across the board.”