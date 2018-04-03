Top marks for pro dog walkers on course in Bedford

A Bedford-based organisation is collaring the market in providing dog walking courses for professionals.

The Pet Industry Federation (PIF), the trade association for UK pet businesses, delivered the Level 2 City and Guilds Certificate of Technical Competence in Dog Walking, with all delegates passing the practical and theory assessments.

Since launching last year the course by the PIF, based at Bedford Business Centre in Mile Road, has been run as far afield as Scotland and Kent.

The 2.5-day course aimed at professional dog walkers covers a range of practical activities and theory knowledge. It also covers emergencies, first-aid, lone working situations and legislation, giving dog walkers a solid basis for issues they are likely to encounter, and providing their customers with reassurance that their dogs are in the safest hands. Course participants got to work with a range of dogs, assessing their behaviour and walking requirements, and then selecting and fitting suitable restraining equipment before demonstrating suitable control whilst out walking.

The course was assessed through a range of written tasks and practical assessments. An external assessor was in attendance and there was a 100% pass rate. Students will receive a City & Guilds certificate showing their level 2 pass in Technical Competence in Dog Walking which they can then display to their clients.

Dog walkers in attendance were also treated to complimentary lunch, provided by Roosters sandwich bar and coffee shop of Bedford. PIF were the lucky winners of a free lunch offered by the company to celebrate their 2,500th order, and are regular customers of Roosters.

Following the success of the dog walking course, further dates have been added later in the year taking place in Bedford and other centres. PIF has also extended its portfolio of qualifications now offering first aid for humans and canines, animal husbandry courses and a range of new online courses.

To register for these courses, or for any further details about PIF or membership, email emma@petfederation.co.uk, call 01234 273933 or visit www.petfederation.co.uk