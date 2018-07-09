Top care award for brain injury support team in Bedford

Staff at a brain injury support facility in Bedford were part of the company crowned ‘Complex Care Provider of the Year’ at the Health Investor Awards.

The awards highlight excellence in independent healthcare across the UK.

Christchurch Group, which owns and operates Park House on St Andrew’s Road, won the award after demonstrating ‘excellence within care that is focused on patients with multiple needs that are interconnected or who have profound, severe or intense needs.’

Held at London’s Grosvenor House and hosted this year by Rory Bremner, the annual event is a celebration of those who invest, advise, lend to and operate in the health and social care markets. Around 1,200 people attended the event to celebrate best practice and high quality care.

During the awards presentation, organisers noted that the Health Investor Awards judges felt Christchurch Group had ‘developed an open culture where all are encouraged to develop innovative ideas.’

Lisa Basson, registered manager of Park House, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won this coveted award. It is testament to the hardworking and dedicated teams across our eight centres, who everyday ensure the people we care for are their priority. It is their commitment and expertise that demonstrates our excellence in care.”

Park House is owned and operated by Christchurch Group, which was established in 1998 to provide high quality brain injury rehabilitation within a community setting. The organisation has since grown into a leading provider of specialist neurological rehabilitation that offers a range of specialist services across eight centres across the country.