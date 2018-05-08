Tips to get your gardens ready for the Royal wedding

There’s some handy adivce on offer for those getting your gardens ready for Royal wedding street parties.

Bloor Homes South Midlands is helping home owners to get their outdoor space looking tip top ahead of the celebrations.

The developers, who are operating on the Ampthill Chase development, wants to help residents ensure that their outside entertaining spaces are at their best before the royal nuptials on May 19.

Graham Argent, landscape gardener for Bloor Homes South Midlands comments: “The royal wedding is the perfect opportunity for communities to come together in celebration and we understand that local residents will want their gardens to be at their very best for the occasion.

It has published its top five gardening tips:

Lawns

Spring is the ideal time to give your lawn an early season boost. Regular mowing, at least once a week is required. An application of a feed and weed/moss killer is also the best way to ensure a good lawn. If your lawn has large amounts of moss, the removal of this through scarifying is beneficial.

Soil

Because your soil is likely to be dried out and packed after winter, it’s time to add moisture. Add organic material like compost or manure, and to increase the health of the soil and the life of your plants, a fertiliser may be required. In addition, you should think about adding mulch to your flower beds. One to three inches of mulch helps to prevent weeds and diseases. It also maintains moisture levels and an even temperature. The rule of thumb is to keep the mulch a few inches from the plant stems to prevent roots from rotting.

Trimming

Plants that survived the winter will need to be pruned so they’ll grow anew in the spring. Make sure to wait until late-April or early May in case there’s an unexpected freeze. Blooming plants should be pruned straight after they bloom to avoid cutting off future flowers. Summer plants should be pruned in early spring.

Planting

Now is an excellent time for planting new shrubs and bulbs. When selecting plants for the garden take care to choose species such as Forsythia, Camellia, Magnolia or Pieris that will give you continuous colour throughout the year, through both flowers and foliage. A few of our favourite flowering bulbs for vibrant summer colours include Freesia’s, Gladiolus, Lillies and Allium.

Vegetable Garden

For anyone with a vegetable garden, now is the time it should be cultivated, incorporating a good well rotten manure. When selecting salad crops, make sure you sow in succession at 14 day intervals to give a crop throughout the summer months. The following can be planted in spring: potatoes, brassicas including cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli, peas, beans and root vegetables such as carrots, parsnip and swede.