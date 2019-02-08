Three-year-old girl found wandering streets of Bedford

Can you help to reunite a young girl with her parents or carers?

The girl, who is believed to be three years old and called Vanessa, was found by a member of the public wandering the streets in the Dearne Walk and Avon Drive area at around 1.30pm.

She is white, has brown hair, and was wearing a pink coat, cream leggings, a bobble hat and boots.

Enquiries in the area have been unable to trace a parent or guardian and police are urging anyone with information that can help us to get in touch.

Please call on 101 and quote reference 163.