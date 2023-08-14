The fire in Bedford Road, Kempston (Pictures: Bedford Community Fire Station)

A three-storey house in Kempston was left severely damaged by fire at the weekend.

Crews from Kempston, Bedford, Sandy and Leighton Buzzard attended the blaze on Bedford Road just after 9am on Saturday and swiftly put it out.

In a post on social media, Bedford Community Fire Station said: “Thankfully there was nobody hurt and the smoke alarms raised the alarm alerting residents and allowing them to get to safety.”

The fire service confirmed the blaze broke out on the property’s second floor and crews used hose reels, jets, and a thermal imaging camera to get it under control.

They even used fans to ventilate the property to free it from smoke.