Three Cranes pub in Turvey up for sale at £895K

A historic village pub with rooms to let and a garden is up for grabs for £895,000.

The Three Cranes, a Grade II listed pub and restaurant in Turvey, is being sold through specialist business property advisers, Christie & Co, who describe it as a “fantastic opportunity”.

It comes complete with five “well equipped” en suite letting bedrooms set across the ground and first floors and also a one bedroom manager’s flat with a kitchenette.

Outside there is bench seating for 15 to 20 guests to the front of the building and a trade garden with seating for 40 covers.

This is particularly popular with customers throughout the summer months, say Christie & Co.

The sales details state: “The garden presents the opportunity for a new owner to host events and functions for approximately 100 guests.”

It adds: “There is also parking available for eight vehicles to the side of the property, in addition to ample street parking within the local vicinity.”

Tim Widdows from Christie & Co’s Reading office said: “The Three Cranes presents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a lovely village pub in a picturesque location with wonderful views.”

He added: “It is ideally suited for a hands-on owner operator who can see the business’ potential and has the passion and energy to take the pub to the next level.”

Christie & Co is seeking an asking price of £895,000 for the freehold interest.