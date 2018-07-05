Three Beds NHS staff attend Westmintser Abbey for official celebration to mark NHS 70th birthday

Three members of staff from Beds Clinical Commissioning Group (BCCG) attended today’s (July 5) official celebrations at Westminster Abbey to mark the 70th birthday of the NHS.

They joined around 3,000 NHS staff from across the country attending national ceremonies at Westminster Abbey and York Minster, alongside representatives of charities, councils, and other organisations. Bedford Hospital, Luton and Dunstable University Hospital and Luton Clinical Commissioning Group were also represented at the event.

Sir Malcolm Grant, NHS England chairman, said: “The NHS’s 1.5m staff work hard every day to keep the people of this country well and they deserve to be celebrated. We want to say a huge thank you for all the hard work and extra effort our staff have contributed over the last 70 years – without you we wouldn’t be the world class service we are today.”

Bernie Harrison, Senior Quality Manager for Community Services at Bedfordshire CCG said: “I am honoured to be attending the 70 year NHS Celebration and proud to represent Bedfordshire CCG staff. Having qualified worked in the NHS for over 27 years as a nurse and as a health visitor, I have seen many changes during my career, but it has been my privilege to put the quality of patient care at the heart of all that I do.”

Joanna Glennon a Project Officer in BCCG’s Contracts and Finance team, works to ensure good value for NHS services, and said: “I feel so honoured to be attending the NHS birthday event at Westminster Abbey, and to have the chance to represent my colleagues from Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group who will all be hard at work on the big day. I am so proud to be able to play my part in our NHS.”

Also among the guests was Senior Communications and Engagement Manager at Bedfordshire CCG, Sarah Frisby, previously worked for several years at Bedford Hospital. She said: “I am so excited to be attending this very special event. It has been a privilege to be part of the NHS team with dedicated colleagues, and very humbling to work with patients, and hear about their ideas and experiences.”

For more information about the birthday celebrations, visit: www.nhs70.nhs.uk.