Three badges seized following Blue Badge Enforcement action in Bedford

A Blue Badge enforcement session was carried out by Bedford Borough Council on Monday, December 18, to check and verify the use of disabled parking permits (Blue Badges) in Bedford and identify any cases of misuse.

Of the 105 Blue Badges checked, three badges were seized, four badges were identified for further investigation and two Penalty Charge Notices were issued.

Councillor Michael Headley Portfolio Holder for Finance, said: “Feedback received from genuine Blue Badge holders tells us they are happy to see the Council checking to see that the scheme is not exploited. Breaking these rules takes away vital parking spaces from the people who need them, impeding their access to vital services. Those who commit Blue Badge fraud will face criminal proceedings.”

Fraudulent Blue Badge applications will be investigated by Bedford Borough Council and legal action taken against those who abuse the system.

You can report any concerns regarding the use of Blue Badges to the Council by:

> Calling Freephone number 0800 917 8491

> Visiting the Council’s Customer Care centre in Horne Lane

> Filling in a form online at HYPERLINK “http://www.bedford.gov.uk/bluebadge” www.bedford.gov.uk/bluebadge