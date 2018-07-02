Thousands of visitors soak up the sun and music at AmpRocks Festival

The sun shone on the annual AmpRocks Festival in Ampthill Park on Friday.

Thousands soaked in the atmosphere and enjoyed music courtesy of Glastonbury rockers Reef, rapper Example and pop trio Bananarama, who headlined the show.

AmpRocks attracted thousands of music lovers

The girls treated the lively crowd to chart hits including Robert De Niro’s Waiting, I’m Your Venus, I Want You Back and Rough Justice.

Keren, Sara and Siobhan also played material from their time with Fun Boy 3 to the delight of ticket-holders.

“We are already working on next year’s festival and we promise to work hard to raise the bar even higher,” said AmpRocks chairman Mark Tiana.

The fun continued on the site over the weekend, with a proms event on Saturday, and a gala day on Sunday,

> Next year’s event will take place on July 5,6 & 7, 2019.

Photographs by Joshua Sherwood