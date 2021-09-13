This is why the M25 is blocked this morning causing traffic chaos for commuters

Climate change campaigners have blocked the M25 during rush hour this morning (13 September) in protest.

Insulate Britain demonstrators have sat across stretches of road on the M25 to send a message to the government.

Campaigners blockaded junction 20 of the M25 bringing traffic to a standstill at St Albans. Further incidents of obstruction on motorways have been reported by LBC at Junctions 6, 20, 3, 31, and 14 by Heathrow Airport.

Insulate Britain protests

Two immediate demands set by the group are:

-That the UK Government immediately promises to fully fund and take responsibility for the insulation of all social housing in Britain by 2025;

-That the UK Government immediately promises to produce within four months a legally binding national plan to fully fund and take responsibility for the full low-energy and low-carbon whole-house retrofit , with no externalised costs, of all homes in Britain by 2030 as part of a just transition to full decarbonisation of all parts of society and the economy.

The group states today's protests is 'just the start', a spokesperson said: "Actions will continue until the government makes a meaningful commitment to insulate Britain’s 29 million leaky homes, some of the oldest and most energy inefficient in Europe."

Gwen Harrison, 43, environmental consultant says: "I am endlessly shocked at the lack of significant action from our government.

"They need to face up to reality. If we don’t cut our use of fossil fuels urgently we will destroy our climate, our economy and the fabric of our society. They are being incredibly reckless. They are betting on technologies that don't exist. If we spend money now we’ll stop a catastrophe later down the line.

“It’s a no-brainer. Insulating Britain will reduce emissions, provide hundreds of thousands of jobs and stop our elderly dying in cold homes each winter. So stop messing about Boris and get on with the job!

“As soon as a statement is made that we can trust and is meaningful we will get off the roads."

The group has decided to block the motorway this morning in reaction to startling floods, wildfires and storms seen across the world this summer.

Catherine Rennie Nash, 70, an events organiser said: "It's now proven that our use of fossil fuels has brought permanent change to our climate. The world I was born into has gone, and politicians are not doing enough to stop the damage.

"The world's politicians need to be honest. They need to act to protect our kids and grandchildren from a terrible future. We need real action from our government to reduce emissions this year - 2050 is far too late.

"Road building, airport expansion, HS2t and new oil fields are all completely unacceptable. We should be insulating the 29 million homes so that we cut our use of fossil fuels dramatically. Net zero is impossible if they don't get on with this."

A group headed by Sir David King, ex-chief scientific adviser to the UK Government, says that there is now no carbon budget left to spend if we want to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5oC.

A spokesperson added: "For decades, different governments have promised to insulate and retrofit our homes. Over that time we could have reduced poisonous emissions escaping from our homes, created thousands of skilled, quality jobs and prevented potentially one million preventable deaths to the elderly and most vulnerable in our communities.

“Man up Johnson and get on with it.”