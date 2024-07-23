The whole of Bedford's Black Tom hit by water leak as Anglian Water fix problem

It looks like the whole of Black Tom is affected

Looks like the water is back up and running in the Prime Ministers area now.

Earlier today (Tuesday) just after lunchtime, residents took to social media reporting a loss in pressure – with many having no water at all. One person claimed there was an "Anglian Water van on Turner Way” with water running down the road.

But it looks like water and water pressure should now be returning to normal in these areas.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are sorry some customers in Bedford have experienced low water pressure or no water at all today. Our teams were repairing a leaking fire hydrant in the area which has now been fixed. Customers’ supplies should be returning back to normal and the water may look a little cloudy of discoloured which is simply caused by millions of tiny air bubbles in the water. If they run their tap for a short while this should clear.