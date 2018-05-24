The Secret Garden blossoms in new Bedford arcade

A business which started as a garden sale and grew into an online success, is now blossoming in the ‘hot house’ arcade in St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford.

The Secret Garden re-sells pre-loved quality designer and branded clothing for children and has been such a hit with parents far and wide who like to buy re-cycled wares, that it is setting down roots.

The St Cuthbert’s Arcade is a new project in Bedford where an old building has been stylishly re-developed to offer small units to start-ups or those who want a foothold in Bedford town centre.

Privately-owned, the project has attracted interest from more than a dozen local independent businesses who believe being under the same roof will pull in the crowds.

Natasha Trudgill, who owns The Secret Garden and lives in the Castle Quarter area, is no newcomer to business. A former business development manager for multi-million organisations like Champneys, MK Dons and the Bedford Swan Hotel, she is putting her negotiating skills to good use in buying in great products.

She said: “The supply chain for this sort of business is critical but over a period of three years we have built up a wide range of contacts and a big following via our Facebook site.

“We are offering parents beautiful quality clothing at a fraction of the brand new price in a lovely setting, which makes perfect sense as we all know children grow out of things so quickly.”

The Secret Garden showcase will be open from Saturday, June 2 - the same day as the High Street showcase in Bedford - at the new St Cuthbert’s Arcade.

St Cuthbert’s is an up and coming social area with new bars, coffee shops and a good choice of restaurants, ideal for visiting The Quarry Theatre in adjoining St Peter’s Street.