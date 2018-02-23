The Rose in Bedford High Street reopens following £360,000 makeover

The Rose in Bedford High Street re-opened on Thursday night following a major £360,000 refurbishment.

The modern transformation has created an urban, industrialised design of reclaimed wood, neon lighting, rustic copper, quirky furnishings, and even beach huts, Cutting-edge craft beers, chic cocktails, handcrafted food, and the ultimate in hi-tech sports viewing has been added, in a look normally reserved for the West End.

“The Rose is a historic pub but the designers have done an amazing job of making it special, different, and upmarket while being sensitive to the fabric of the building,” said general manager Adriano Iori.

“We have an appeal that’s great for the daytime with great food centred around tapas and stone baked pizzas, while our love of music carries through into the evening. It’s modern and contemporary so no matter what you’re mood, if you’re a modern pub goer, you’ll love it,” he added.

The new-look pub offers eight craft beers and ciders and there are four cask ales such as AJ’s Stuck on Blondes, and Red Dust from Consett Ale. A fifty-strong spirits emporium and extensive cocktail menu of classics, home favourites, Porn Star Martini’s and Mojitos, hint at the diversity and taste The Rose has to offer.

The freshest bar food offers an abundance of contemporary dishes ranging from the en mode sourdough pizza with 11 variations, to the juiciest Japanese Wagyu beef burgers wrapped in paper, steaming from grill to plate, paired with tapas, like tender barbecue beef burnt ends and crispy bacon straws, and Sticky Wings (10 for £3 Wednesdays), it’s the ultimate social soiree.

