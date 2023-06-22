The Great Bedfordshire NHS Show takes place next month to celebrate the NHS' 75th birthday

There will be live music, cake competition, planting a time capsule and more

The NHS turns 75 on July 5.

The Great Bedfordshire NHS Show is being held on Wednesday, July 5, to celebrate the 75th birthday of the NHS.

NHS staff from across Bedfordshire services, service users and all members of the Bedfordshire community are invited to join the event.

Plans for the day include live music, cake competition, face painting, planting a time capsule and health and wellbeing stalls and information.

The event is being organised by Bedfordshire Community Health Services (BCHS), part of East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), and the Governor and Members office of ELFT.

“This event is a celebration to mark the part the NHS plays in all our lives,” said Debbie Martin, BCHS Associate Director of Community Services: Operations.

“It is an opportunity for us to thank dedicated colleagues who work tirelessly day in, day out to provide patient care and to show how NHS services are working together more closely than ever before.”

She added: “It will be a day of smiles and lots of fun we would love to see as many people there as possible.”

ELFT’s local Governors will also be on hand to speak with visitors.

The free event is being held at at the Forest Centre in Station Road, Marston Moretaine, MK43 0PR, on Wednesday, July 5 from 2pm to 5pm.

Please pop in for an hour for a chat, drink and some cake!