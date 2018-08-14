The best country cottages on the market right now!

Have you ever thought of escaping the rat race and living a more sedate life in the countryside?

If so, then one of these five quintessentially British country cottages - all currently available through Michael Graham - could be the perfect move for you and your family!

1. Ivy Cottage is in the village of Flitton, Bedfordshire, and is available for £825,000.

This chocolate box thatched cottage is the quintessential image of country life.

Largely rethatched and refurbished in the last four years, the property offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

Situated in the village of Flitton, this Grade II listed property sits in grounds of just under an acre which include a home office and a stable block.

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BED180290 for more.

2. Chestnut Cottage is in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, and is on the market for £700,000.

This Grade II listed thatched property benefits from a wealth of character features including exposed beams, stonework and inglenook fireplaces. Refurbished in 2010 and rethatched in 2017, the cottage offers four bedrooms and three reception rooms, and if you’d like more space, there is planning permission for a single storey extension.

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BUC150087 for more.

3. Drive Cottage is in Buckingham, Buckinghamshire, and is available for £1.3 million.

This gorgeous four-bedroom family home is a true countryside getaway.

Boasting four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms, the property also has a light and bright modern kitchen/breakfast room with an Aga.

The 1.75 acre plot includes stables and gardens and offers glorious woodland views.

Surrounded by excellent local schools as well as benefitting from good railway and motorway links, this rural location is hard to beat.

Click on michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BUC160210 for more.

4. Pond Cottage is in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, and is on the market for £1 million.

Originally two farmworker’s cottages, the property has undergone extensive work to provide a beautifully renovated five-bedroom home.

The secluded woodland setting enjoys gorgeous countryside views and the 5.6 acres of gardens include not just one pond but two, and a stream.

For more information, visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-AYL130384.

5. The Hovel is in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, and is available for £400,000.

Looking every inch the home of Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit, this impossibly gorgeous thatched cottage is mentioned in the Domesday Book and is believed to be from the medieval period.

The living accommodation comprises two bedrooms, one bathroom and a sitting room with a wood burning stove and outside there is a mature cottage garden of around a quarter of an acre.

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-AYL170114 for more.