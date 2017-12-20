Terry Waite hammers down some festive cheer at Bedfordshire auction

Christmas cheer was spread around a homeless charity with a special auction hosted by Terry Waite.

Terry, who was held hostage for four years in Lebanon from 1987 to 1991, was the guest auctioneer at Emmaus Village in Carlton on Monday.

Terry gets into the festive cheer before a choir performance

The village supports 42 formerly homeless people by giving them a home, meaningful work in a social enterprise and restoring their self-esteem.

Workers help sells furniture, clothing, up-cycled goods, vintage items and haberdashery in their Home Store.

The Christmas-themed fundraising evening, featured an exclusive charity auction with Terry, who is the Emmaus UK President.

The evening also offered guests the chance to meet Terry, win prizes in the Christmas raffle and enjoy a sparkling show by the Emmaus Village Carlton Community Choir & Band performing festive favourites.

Choir & Band members are formerly homeless individuals now being supported by the charity - as well as charity staff.

The event raised vital funds for FACES, a Bedfordshire charity offering practical and emotional support to families under stress.