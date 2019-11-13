Terry Waite CBE named guest auctioneer at homelessness charity auction in Bedford

Homelessness charity Emmaus Village Carlton is hosting a ticket-only Christmas-themed fundraising evening, featuring an exclusive charity auction with guest auctioneer Emmaus UK President Terry Waite CBE.

The fundraising evening is on Monday, December 2, at Em's Bistro, Emmaus Village Carlton, in Carlton, from 6.40pm.

Guests will have the chance to meet Mr Waite, win prizes in the Christmas raffle and enjoy a show by the Voices of Emmaus Community Choir performing festive favourites.

Terry Waite CBE

Choir members are charity staff and formerly homeless individuals who are now being supported by the charity.

As part of Emmaus Village Carlton’s commitment to supporting other local causes, this event will be raising money for BOLD, a Bedfordshire charity that provides life and work experience to adults with a learning disability and challenging behaviours.