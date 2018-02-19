Teenager threatened and robbed of his bike in Bedford town centre

A teenager was robbed of his bicycle after being threatened by three men and a woman in Bedford town centre.

It happened at around 5.30pm on Monday (February 12). when the teenager was cycling along the High Street. He was stopped when he reached the junction with Silver Street and The Cross Keys pub by the gang who threatened to harm him.

They then stole his silver Carrera “Axle” bike.

Investigating Officer, Julia Hinson, said: “This was a nasty incident, which has left the victim shaken. If you witnessed the incident, or if you can help us identify the offenders, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via our online reporting centre or call 101 quoting JH/6990/2018. You can also give information to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.