Teenager arrested after stabbing in Kempston

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Kempston yesterday (16 May).

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident, and has been released on bail.

At approximately 2.05pm officers were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in an alleyway off Williamson Road.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, although his injuries are not believed to be life changing.

Detective Sergeant Matt Inwood, investigating, said: “We do not tolerate knife crime in Bedfordshire, and we continue to do all we can to investigate what happened. However it’s really important that anyone with any information comes forward to help us establish what happened as the community’s support is vital in helping us tackle knife crime."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via its online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number JH/22734/18.