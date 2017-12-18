Teenager, 19, jailed over drugs offences

A teenager from Bedford has been locked up for 18 months over drugs charges.

Cameron James, 19, of Ford End Road, Bedford, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (December 12), after Beds Police’s Boson team executed a warrant at a property in Luton earlier this year.

He pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. He was also ordered to forfeit £569.67 under the Misuse of Drugs act.

On February 15, officers from the force executed a warrant at an address in Dorset Court, Luton.

James was present at the address, and after searching him, officers found 45 wraps of cocaine and 16 wraps of heroin concealed in his trousers. He was also in possession of a large quantity of cash.

Detective Constable James Mirza, from the force’s Boson team, said: “I’m pleased that during our warrant we were able to take a quantity of drugs off our streets.

“We won’t tolerate those who try to cause harm in our communities by supplying drugs to others, and we will continue to tackle this activity.”

Anyone with information about drug activity in their area is asked to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.