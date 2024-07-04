Teenage boy dies after being hit by a bus in Shortstown
Police were called to the A600 High Road just before 12pm.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Road closures on High Road between Cotton End and Shortstown remain in place during the emergency service response.
Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “This is an incredibly sad incident, and our sympathies are with the friends and family of the victim.
“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it to get in touch. We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or calling 101 quoting Operation Dudley or reference 139 of 4 July.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.