File photo of a Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A teenage pedestrian has died after he was hit by a bus in Shortstown this morning (Thursday).

Police were called to the A600 High Road just before 12pm.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Road closures on High Road between Cotton End and Shortstown remain in place during the emergency service response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “This is an incredibly sad incident, and our sympathies are with the friends and family of the victim.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it to get in touch. We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam footage.”