You could be putting yourself at risk 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyson Fury will face Oleksandr Usyk in a highly anticipated rematch this weekend.

Searches for ‘how to watch’ are up massively.

If you are tempted to illegally stream it - you could put yourself at risk.

Boxing fans across the country are growing increasingly excited about the upcoming Fury vs Usyk rematch. The Ukrainian dealt Tyson a blow when he beat him in a split decision in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

The two will face off in the ring again on Saturday (December 21) and you may be thinking about tuning in. It is a pay-per-view fight and you may be tempted to try and find an online stream somewhere - but there are many hidden risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cybersecurity experts at Proxar have issued an urgent warning to anyone who plans on illegally streaming the fight. Here’s all you need to know:

Uysk vs Fury | AFP via Getty Images

What are the dangers of illegally streaming Fury vs Uysk?

A spokesperson for the company said: "Understandably, many people are tempted by the low cost of illegal streaming, especially during difficult times. However, what people fail to consider is the serious cybersecurity risks involved.

“After all, illegal streaming platforms are usually riddled with malware that can steal your personal information and even allow hackers to access your home network. In some cases, hackers could even take control of your webcam or other smart devices without your knowledge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dodgy software downloaded to enable illegal streams can be packed with strange bugs that cause devices like Fire Sticks to freeze or crash. What’s worse, these devices may come preloaded with malware that’s specifically designed to steal your personal data or give hackers access to your home network.

The spokesperson continued: “This can give criminals an open door to access your financial information, logins and other sensitive data.

“It’s important to remember that sites may not be run by people simply looking to provide entertainment. In some cases, they are operated by criminals looking to harvest your personal data, steal your money or exploit your devices for profit.

“It’s also worth noting that many illegal streaming services lack regular updates or security patches, leaving users exposed to a number of threats. Any devices running illegal apps are especially vulnerable to new threats, which can result in scams, fraud, and identity theft.”

Are you planning to watch the fight - are you staying at home or going out for it? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].