Technology boost for Bedford College wins funding from foundation

Cutting edge technology which will be especially useful for construction students will be unveiled at Bedford College.

The state of the art £5.2 Million Advanced Engineering Centre which opens on Tuesday, October 16 will include a virtual reality learning suite funded by the Connolly Foundation,

The “immersive” virtual reality system includes a ‘power wall’ where students can upload CAD information and view their designs in 3D their designs - effectively ‘navigating’ round the buildings.

The technology will be especially useful for construction engineering, where a design can be displayed, with animation, and students can effectively ‘walk around’ inside - by wearing a headset.

Ian Pryce, CEO of The Bedford College Group, said: “Our Advanced Engineering Centre will secure our pole position as the provider of cutting edge technology education for the region.

“This facility has attracted a variety of Government funding, but the support of Connolly Foundation is especially welcome. The foundation has been generous in the past with support for training in the construction industry and this has made it possible for young people to move into great careers via apprenticeships or win promotion by through further qualifications.”