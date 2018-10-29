Taxi company moves into Bedford after takover of A6 Cars

A taxi company with offices in Northampton and Milton Keynes now has a presence in Bedford after acquiring A6 Cars.

The move by Skyline Taxis is part of a wider plan to expand across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire, in a plan that saw the company purchase both Phoenix Class and Value Cars of Northampton last year.

This latest deal will see Skyline Taxis inherit a modest fleet of vehicles and undergo a recruitment campaign to hire staff to run a new Bedford office, for which planning permission has been granted by Bedford Borough Council.

A6 Cars has been operating in Bedford for the last two years and providing a service to Bedford, Kempston and the surrounding villages.

Managing director of Skyline Taxis, Gav Soki, said: “We’re really excited to take the next step in our expansion plan. Up until now, we have been providing a service in and out of Bedford. Now we can provide a local service inside Bedford as well and already have lots of local knowledge through the drivers we have acquired with the business.

“Customer demand for taxis in and around Bedford is growing daily and we are keen to recruit further drivers to meet that demand.”

Skyline Taxis has been making waves in Milton Keynes and Northampton by introducing electric taxis. The company now wants to meet with Bedford Borough Council to discuss how electric vehicles (EVs) can be implemented in the town. It has also launched an app that customers can use to book, track and pay for their taxi journeys – there is even an option to split fares with friends.

Gav added: “Now all our customers across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire will benefit from an improved service at a cheaper price and can use the same telephone number and booking app wherever they go.”

Contact Skyline Taxis Bedford on 01234 555 555 or visit www.skylinetaxis.co.uk