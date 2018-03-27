Talented pupils from Flitwick present Peter Pantastic!

Talented pupils at Woodland Middle School in Flitwick had a great time performing in their 2018 show, Pantastic.

Based on the story of Peter Pan, the show plays host to a collection of crazy characters - from Peter Pan - the boy who never grows up - played by Caleb McNeil, to the fearsome Captain Hook, played by Amelie Williams.

The show was presented by children from year 5 and 6 and took place on the evenings of Tuesday March 27 and Wednesday, March 28, watched by sell-out audiences.

Miss Thornett, a teacher at the school and one of the directors, said: “We are immensely proud of the cast.

“They have come so far since their auditions in October that we often forget we are watching 9-11 year olds and not professionals.

“The children have done so well to learn all the songs, dances and lines. We are really lucky to have such talent at our school.”