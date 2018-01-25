Take on the Lego walk for Keech Hospice Care in Bedfordshire

Children and adults are taking on the challenge of walking barefoot over six feet of Lego bricks to raise money for a hospice.

Keech Hospice Care’s new Legowalk is the ultimate test of mind and body, with participants walking barefoot across colourful blocks of plastic.

Liz Searle, CEO at Keech Hospice Care, says Legowalk will be fun for all the family as children and adults battle it out to see who’s the toughest.

She said: “Who hasn’t trodden on a piece of Lego? People ask me if it’s painful – do you know what? - it’s brilliant fun!

“We’re certainly ramping up the challenge here at Keech Hospice Care. It’s great to be doing things people have never tried before and holding the event here at the hospice itself.

“I’d encourage everyone to give it a go and take on the 6ft barefoot walk across the Lego to raise vital funds to support seriously ill adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire and children across Bedfordshire.

“As a charity, around 70 per cent of the funding for our care comes from our community and supporters, so there’s never been a time when your support has been needed more.

“Legowalk is going to be a lot of fun – and is a great chance to find out if you’ve got what it takes! Give it a go! For just £5 you can face the ultimate challenge and help your local hospice make sure everyone facing a terminal or life-limiting illness receives the excellent care and support they need.”

Expert training will be given before the Legowalk begins. To sign up to Keech Hospice Care’s Legowalk on Sunday, February 11, visit www.keech.org.uk/legowalk or call 01582 707940.

Registered Legowalkers receive a medal on completion. Entry is just £5 for anyone over the age of 6 years.

Training starts at 3pm on the day with the Legowalk taking place at 4pm at Keech Hospice Care, Great Bramingham Lane, Luton.