Take a peek inside this perfect chocolate-box cottage!

This beautiful chocolate-box cottage oozes with charm and period features.

Chestnut Cottage is a beautiful property in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, which is available for £700,000 through Michael Graham Estate Agents.

Refurbished in 2010 and rethatched last year, this beautiful Grade II listed village house has been lavishly cared for by the current owners.

Around every corner there are more period features to delight, including heavy oak doors, beamed ceilings and inglenook fireplaces.

Downstairs, three reception rooms include a gorgeous sitting room with a wood burner on a stone hearth, and the well-equipped kitchen/breakfast room is light and bright with Shaker style painted units and an Aga.

Four bedrooms upstairs mean this may be a picture-book cottage, but you won’t be lacking for space.

Outside, the property boasts a quiet and secluded cottage garden with off road parking for four cars.

There is also a detached oak frame building with power and network connections, making it ideal for use as a home office.

If you do need even more accommodation, planning permission has been granted for a single storey extension to the property.

Situated idyllically in the village of Maids Moreton which has a pub and a primary school, Chestnut Cottage is just three miles away from the market town of Buckingham for shops and amenities.

If schooling is a priority, the village is in the catchment area for the Royal Latin Grammar School in Buckingham.

Alternatively, excellent public schools are also on the doorstep including Akeley Wood, Stowe and Thornton.

For more information about this perfect countryside property, visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BUC150087 or phone 01280 821100.