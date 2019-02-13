Tailoring centre team in Bedford sew up another top award

A Bedford clothing alterations and tailoring centre has been crowned the best in the UK for the fourth year in a row.

The Zip Yard, on the High Street, received the national business award at a gala dinner held in Coventry, where it was named the Zip Yard Centre of the Year 2018.

Beating off competition from Zip Yard centres across the UK, the four-year winning streak is an accolade unmatched by any other, thanks to the Bedford store’s outstanding levels of sales.

Graeme Mulheron, owner of Bedford shop, said: “Winning this award four years in a row is a direct result of the passion, commitment and values my team demonstrate every day. Success has been achieved by delivering consistent high-quality work, no matter how big or small the job is. From a simple zip replacement, to the complex alteration of bridal gowns, we continually strive to give our customers a remarkable experience. “Our approach to service has been rooted in developing relationships with our customers and local community where we are constantly listening to help drive new innovations and product offerings. As the industry and our customers’ preferences continue to evolve, we’re always looking for ways to adapt to their needs. This year, we’re looking forward to developing our dry-cleaning customer base, picking up more contract work and continuing to develop our core business.”

The award-winning garment alterations centre opened in Bedford six years ago. Today, the business has over 23,000 customers and has achieved 70,000 individual transactions to date. Graeme and his team of ten continue to support the local community and are currently collecting large quantities of clothing every week for The Smart Prebend Day Centre.

The Zip Yard Bedford opening hours are Monday to Friday 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday 9am to 5pm. Visit www.thezipyard.co.uk/bedford