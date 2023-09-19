News you can trust since 1845
Swimming star Mark Foster to be guest of honour at Flitwick Leisure Centre's fun day

He’s even race a competition winner in the pool
By Ned PayneContributor
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:35 BST
Olympic swimmer Mark Foster will be the star guest when Flitwick Leisure Centre hosts a family fun day on Saturday, September 30.

Mark, a six-times world champion who competed at five Olympic games, will take part in meet and greets, a question-and-answer session and a race in the pool against a competition winner.

Freestyle footballer and two-times Guinness World Record holder Jamie Knight will also be there – hosting three skills sessions, as well as Stacey Denyer, an indoor rower and powerlifter who competed at the Invictus Games earlier this month.

Mark FosterMark Foster
Stacey is an athlete on Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, which helps athletes to achieve their sporting potential.

Among the free activities on offer will be sports hall activities, gym challenges, trampolining and gymnastics taster classes.

The event runs from 10am-3pm.

To access the free activities, users must have an Everyone Active card. For further information, speak to colleagues at the centre or phone 01525 300916.

Users can download the Everyone Active app for more information and to pre-book their activities.

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “In Mark, we have an enormously successful athlete and well-known TV personality who knows the value of swimming and physical activity and fits perfectly into our line-up of sporting stars, supported by Stacey and Jamie."

Lorna Carver, CBC’s director of place and communities, said: “We hope to see as many people as possible at this event. It’s a great way of showcasing to local people the fantastic facility on their doorstep which has something for everyone, no matter what your age, interests or ability.”

The event is being hosted by leading operator Everyone Active, which run eight leisure and cultural facilities in Central Bedfordshire, in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC).

Timetable – Mark Foster

10am: Meet and greet in sports hall

11am: Q&A with Mark and Stacey Denyer

11.30am: Meet and greet in sports hall

Noon: Mark races competition winner in swimming pool

1.30pm: Meet and greet in sports hall

Timetable Jamie Knight

10.15-11am: Skills workshop one in sports hall

11.30am-12.15pm: Skills workshop two in sports hall

1.45-2.30pm: Skills workshop three in sports hall