Swimmers from Thame compete in regional championships

Top swimmers from Thame made it through to regional championships.

Members of Thame Swimming Club competed at the South East Winter Regional Championships held during November, with Lucy Block and Mathew Evans both managing to qualify for the open event.

It was Mathew’s first ever regional championship. A club spokesman said: “He has never even qualified for the local county events. It was a massive step forward for him in qualifying for the 200 breaststroke and competing in these open championships. The experience will stand Mathew in good stead for the future.”

Lucy was one of the youngest swimmers again at these championships. Last year she competed in one event, but this time Lucy had four - the 50, 100, 200 backstroke and the 100 individual medley.

Lucy managed new personal best times in all her swims and in doing so qualified for the British Championship in December in the 200 backstroke. She just missed the qualifying time for the 100 backstroke by 0.1 of a second.

The club congratulates both swimmers on their success.