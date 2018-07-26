Summer of singing, dancing and acting for talented Bedford students

Pupils from Castle Newnham School’s 4SIXTEEN Theatre Company have been treading the boards this term with two fantastic productions in their new theatre.

The ambitious production of the Hollywood classic musical ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ was a great success and played to sell out audiences recently and received excellent reviews.

Earlier in the term, primary pupils at Castle Newnham School staged a 1960’s adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare. The production was set to the music of the Beatles.

Theatre company director, Luke Skeel, said: “4SIXTEEN Theatre Company is going from strength to strength. We are so proud to host a theatre company within our school which is producing high quality productions.

“The opportunities the theatre company has given to our pupils, as well as the school’s dedication to delivering high quality performing and creative arts provision on the curriculum, is putting Castle Newnham at the centre of arts education in the area.

“Every year the pupils’ talents never fail to delight but performing in our new studio theatre has been a fantastic addition to our performance facilities and given our pupils a wonderful space to perform in.”

Speaking about the recent productions principal Ruth Wilkes said: “Another triumph from our performing arts department and it was just fantastic to be able to launch our new theatre studio.

“We are very proud of our award-winning shows and ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ has taken us to the next level in terms of singing, dancing and acting. Well done to everyone involved.

“It was also wonderful for us to enjoy Shakespeare performed by children as young as 8 years old supported by some of our older year 5 and 6 children. The learning of lines was amazing and a fabulous evening of entertainment was had by all.”