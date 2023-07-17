One of Sue Ryder's Bedford shops is now stocking the Eco Living range, which promotes living more sustainably, protecting our ecosystems, and preserving natural resources for future generations to come.

The charity's shop, located on Harpur Street is now stocking a selection of contemporary, eco-friendly everyday items from the range, that are comparable in price, better in quality and don’t come at the expense of the planet. From a wonderful collection of everyday soap bars to organic produce bags, compostable sponges and reusable food wraps, the range is designed to combat waste and plastic pollution whilst not compromising on style or finish.

As the zero-waste scene grows considerably across the UK, Sue Ryder’s retail shops are fully on board with helping people become more conscious of their impact on the planet and making it easier for people across the country to live a more sustainable life while helping us raise funds to deliver expert care to those who rely on our palliative, neurological and bereavement support.

The Sue Ryder shop located on Harpur Street. PIC: Google Maps

Shop manager, Emma Wallis, said: “By their very nature, our retail shops already contribute a great deal to helping people reduce their impact on the planet. As consumers become more conscious of how they treat the environment and in particular the use of plastics, they now have the opportunity to go waste free and browse the Eco Living range as they drop off any unwanted, pre-loved items and maybe bag themselves a bargain at the same time.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to have these products in our shop. I have no doubt they will make a big impression on our regular customers, many of whom are passionate about doing their bit to save the planet.”