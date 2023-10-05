Sue Ryder physio joins families in remembering loved ones in Bedford Starlight Hike

Her mum was cared for by the hospice where she now works

Sue Ryder physiotherapist, Laura Steel, is stepping out for the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford in memory of her mum who was cared for by the hospice where she now works.

Laura will be lacing up her trainers to raise vital funds so that she and her “Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice family” can continue to be there when it matters for those going through the most difficult times of their lives – just like they were there for her.

“I lost my mum to cancer about four years ago. The Sue Ryder team did so much to support us all at the end of mum’s life – they were amazing. This was big driver for me choosing to move into a role in palliative care,” Laura shared.

Laura Steel (centre) with her Sue Ryder family

“The care and support we give at Sue Ryder is one of a kind and with all palliative conditions affecting more and more people and becoming more prevalent it is vital we keep raising money so we can continue to be there when it matters.” she added.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford will return on the evening of Saturday, October 14 to raise money for the Moggerhanger hospice. It starts at Everard Meadow, and it is hoped hundreds of walkers will lace up their trainers in support.

Registration begins at 5.30pm with a pre-walk glow stick fitness dance session and live entertainment to build the party atmosphere. At 7pm walkers will choose to walk the 5k or 10k route along the beautiful Bedford Embankment and through Russell Park with live entertainment en route.

“I have heard it is quite a party and there is a lot of dancing in celebration of loved ones. I am taking part with my sister and one other close friend, and we have some head gear to wear and some bright tutu skirts,” said Laura.

“I enjoy walking. I did the three bridges challenge a few years ago – 15 miles across all the famous landmarks in London but have not been able to do anything similar since having children.

“I’m looking forward to bringing more exercise back into my life, while having lots of fun and raising vital funds for Sue Ryder so we can provide more care to more people.”

In her role as physiotherapist at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, Laura, supports people with a life-limiting condition to live the best life they can; helping them to manage their symptoms and remain as independent as possible.

“We help give palliative patients parts of their life back that they perhaps thought they might not experience again. This might be as simple as helping them to climb the stairs, have a shower or just get outside in the garden.

“For patients who want to go home we will secure equipment to get them there, where they want to be. You feel like you are giving patients some joy in their hardest time of their lives." Laura added.

Sign up now for Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford atsueryder.org/starlightbedford

Tickets are £15 for adults and £6 for children aged 6-17. Children 5 and under go free. Online ticket sales end on Wednesday, October 11 at midday. On the day tickets can be purchased at £20 for adults and £6 for youngsters 6-17 years.