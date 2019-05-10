Students help save endangered species by building Zoological Centre near Bedford

Full-time students from Tresham College construction department have been gaining real life work experience by helping to build the Zoological Education Centre at Shuttleworth College, Old Warden.
Students have helped to build a conservation centre to help play their part in saving endangered species.
