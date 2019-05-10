Two of the alligatoers to be housed at the new Zoological Education Centre

Students help save endangered species by building Zoological Centre near Bedford

Students have helped to build a conservation centre to help play their part in saving endangered species.

Full-time students from Tresham College construction department have been gaining real life work experience by helping to build the Zoological Education Centre at Shuttleworth College, Old Warden.

