Students at Kempston Challenger celebrate A level success

Students at Kempston Challenger Academy KCA joined hundreds of pupils across the country to celebrate their A level results.

A spokesman said: “At Kempston Challenger Academy we are very proud of our students and how well they have done in their A Levels and BTEC results.

Picture: PA

“We are really pleased with the progress of our students who have worked extremely hard in the last two years and this has culminated in the excellent results they have achieved this year.

“ More than 10% of our students achieved the top grades in their subjects, a rise from last year. “We are particularly pleased with A Level business and Chemistry, BTEC Art, Performing Art and Sport and Camb Technicals in Health and Social Care.

“Special mention to Kaitlin Thomson who gained A*, A, B and Connor Crawford who gain A, A, B in their A Levels.

“ Callie Williams who achieved Distinction*, Distinction and Merit and Desrea Davis and Ellie Martin who both achieved Distinction, Distinction and Merit in their subjects.

Michaela Davis, Head of Sixth Form, added: “Once again the students’ dedication and hard work coupled with the support from staff and families have ensured we have improved our results. “The vast majority of students have secured their first choice destinations and we wish them continued success.”