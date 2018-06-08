Student from Bedford at finals of design competition

A student from Bedford has reached the finals in a design contest.

Fatima Abedi Manji, a third year De Montford University student studying Product Design, is among six students from around the UK who have presented innovative new products to a panel of judges in the finals of the 2018 Design Innovation in Plastics (DIP) competition.

From an original submission of more than 140 entries, Fatima was selected to contest the final of the competition, organised by the Institute of Materials Minerals and Mining and the Worshipful Company of Horners, and headline sponsored by Covestro, with support from market leaders in design and innovation.

The competition brief, Branching Out – Design For Garden Innovation, challenged students to design a product, primarily from plastics, that will better connect people with nature, enhancing the pleasure of gardening or leisure activities.

Fatima’s product is ‘Gingko’ – a planter for urban spaces designed specifically with children in mind to help their development and promote the joy of gardening.

The students were asked to present their products to the judges, who include nationally and internationally renowned experts in the field of polymers, innovation and design.

The results will be announced at a ceremony in London on July 6.

Chairman of the judges, Richard Brown, managing director of RJG Technologies Ltd, said: “We had six very good finalists the majority of whom had taken on board the advice given to them when the preliminary judging took place, and some had been able to refine their product further. Ultimately, the judges look for deliverables against the brief and this was the overriding factor that separated the finalists.”

As part of the prize remuneration, the competition winner and one other will be invited to visit headline sponsor, Covestro, in Germany, and each finalist will be offered a short placement with one of the competition sponsors, Brightworks, HellermannTyton, Innovate Product Design, PDD and RJG Technologies.