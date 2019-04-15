Street Watch group launched to help beat crime in Great Denham near Bedford

Around 30 volunteers patrolled the streets of Great Denham to launch the village’s new Street Watch group.

The group was made up of volunteers from the new Great Denham Street Watch, supported by volunteers from other Street Watch groups from across the county including Arlesey, Maulden, Ampthill, Leighton Buzzard and Caddington.

MBTC Gt Denham ST Watch

The new group was launched on April 10 after residents raised concerns about vehicle crime in the area in the run up to Christmas. A number of residents were already part of a local Neighbourhood Watch scheme, but wanted to get more involved in helping to ensure the safety of their community.

Street Watch groups work closely with the force, enabling local residents to promote good citizenship, provide visible reassurance and appropriately engage in local issues that matter most to their communities. Volunteers are asked to commit two hours a month to patrol their communities, are offered a number of comprehensive training packages before they start, and wear high-visibility vests and carry identification.

Including the new group, there are currently 14 Street Watch groups across the county, with a group in Wigmore in Luton aiming to launch in the near future.

Juliet Wright, who is overseeing Street Watch for the force, said: “I was really grateful to see so many other groups to come and support the launch of the new Great Denham group. Street Watch is a fantastic way for Bedfordshire Police to build really strong relationships with our communities, allowing prompt reporting of issues, but also means they can make a really valuable contribution to the area where they live.”

For more information about Street Watch, visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk or call Juliet Wright via 101.