Staff threatened with crowbar during betting shop robbery

Staff at a betting shop in Bedford were threatened with a crowbar before robbers stole a quantity of cash.

The attack happened around 8.15pm on Saturday, January 6 when two men entered Betfred in Cardington Road and demanded money.

After threatening staff with a crowbar, the suspects made off with a quantity of cash.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have information that could assist their investigation. In particular officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a white car, thought to be a Vauxhall Mokka, with the occupants acting suspiciously in and around the area.

Detective Constable Aroop Nandre, investigating, said: “This was a horrible incident and we hope that people in the area may have information to help our investigation.

“If you saw a suspicious white car, or you were driving nearby and have dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Nandre on 101 quoting reference JH/839/2018, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.