St Paul's Church in Bedford to host thanksgiving service for the Queen

It’s open to anyone – of all beliefs or of none

By Clare Turner
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:51 am
This Saturday (September 17), St Paul’s Church will host a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen.

All members of the Bedford community, of all beliefs or of none, are invited to the service – which starts at 3pm.

Queen Elizabeth II

The Archdeacon of Bedford, the Venerable Dave Middlebrook, will be the preacher and the service of hymns and readings, music by the choir, the lighting of candles and prayers will be led by the Vicar, Canon Kevin Goss.

