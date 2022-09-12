St Paul's Church in Bedford to host thanksgiving service for the Queen
It’s open to anyone – of all beliefs or of none
By Clare Turner
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:51 am
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:52 am
This Saturday (September 17), St Paul’s Church will host a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen.
All members of the Bedford community, of all beliefs or of none, are invited to the service – which starts at 3pm.
Read More
Read MoreQueen Elizabeth II’s favorite song/piece of music and her relationship with musi...
Most Popular
-
1
The Queen remembered: When Her Majesty came to Bedford
-
2
Queen Elizabeth: Where you can lay floral tributes in Bedford
-
3
Queen Elizabeth: Books of Condolence will open tomorrow in Bedford, Luton and Central Beds
-
4
‘Accidental fire’ damages terraced house in village between Milton Keynes and Bedford
-
5
Charity buys unique 150-hectare wildlife farm in Bedford
The Archdeacon of Bedford, the Venerable Dave Middlebrook, will be the preacher and the service of hymns and readings, music by the choir, the lighting of candles and prayers will be led by the Vicar, Canon Kevin Goss.