Sporting welcome for students at Bedford campus

As a welcome to all the new sport students at the University of Bedfordshire, a special welcome event was held on the campus.

The Connolly Foundation supports students at the university in their placement year to gain experience coaching and working with young people to develop their skills.

Students attended the two-hour session as an introduction to their peers and the University of Bedfordshire sport science and physical activity staff.

Students competed in teams on activities such as basketball throws, guess the sporting celebrity, vertical jump height, cycling power output, rowing and a nutritional quiz.

The winning team was awarded with a t-shirt provided by The Connolly Foundation.

One student said: “I really enjoyed the team building activity that helped me to get to know new people but also have fun. I appreciated that we had a great opportunity to get to know our course mates.”

Another added: “The event was a great chance to bond with new students on sport science courses. It was very enjoyable, met lots of sport science and physical activity students and staff. The sports event was a good way to meet more people, really looking forward to starting my sports course at the University of Bedfordshire.”

Dr Andrew Mitchell, Head of School for Sport Science and Physical Activity, said: “It was a great event, which gave staff from the School of Sport Science & Physical Activity the opportunity to meet the new students whilst having fun and making friends.

“This is the first time we have run such an event and the feedback from students has been great, so we will definitely be running a similar event next year.

“We look forward to having our students supporting local schools and sports clubs across Bedford and the region in the coming year. Thanks to the Connolly Foundation for their support once again.”