Sport Relief call centre in Bedford receives more than £24k in donations

More than £24,000 was donated at a call centre in Bedford for Sport Relief.

Staff at bpha took £24,065 in donation payments for the nationawide fundraiser held on Friday, March 23.

The call centre in Bedford was one of just 45 selected across the country, out of 200 who applied to take calls on behalf of Sport Relief 2018.

The staff volunteered for the evening and took part in various activities in between taking donations - the single largest donation on the evening was £600.

An additional £1,563.85 was raised by staff raffling prizes donated from various businesses.

Adam Gould, contact centre manager at bpha who organised the night, said: “It was a fantastic evening with a great atmosphere and I am very proud of all our staff who gave up their free time to help deliver such a great result for Sport Relief.

“Thanks as well to all those companies who donated food and prizes throughout the evening and those who helped provide the entertainment, it was much appreciated.”

For a list of the companies who supported the activities visit www.bpha.org.uk/sport-relief-2018-sponsors and www.sportrelief.com