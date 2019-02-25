Spiders, snakes and a skunk keep beavers amused in Flitwick

Some special guests turned up to meet beavers at Flitwick Scout Group.

The youngsters met spiders, snakes, a skunk, a chameleon and a tarantula and the animals will be back soon to visit the other three beaver colonies.

The beavers visited Wrest Park, held a sleepover and have all been awarded their builder badge, after making a model from recyclable products.

The cub scouts have been out walking in the dark on a route that took in numerous footpaths around Flitwick and Steppingley, navigated by one of the packs when there was snow. They have also made torches as part of their scientist badge, worked towards their emergency aid badge and grown some cress.

Activities including cooking, DIY, Digital Citizen, an incident hike and working towards their skills challenge badge have all been on the programme for the scouts.

Sienna McCallion said: “I’ve only been in beavers for a few weeks but I’ve held a snake, been on a sleepover and got my navigator stage 1 badge. Beavers is brilliant.”

Adult volunteer Sam Raines said: “It’s so good to be involved with Flitwick Scout Group, the programme is so varied, the children have a great time and the adults also have fun and enjoyment.”

Visit www.flitwickscoutgroup.org.uk