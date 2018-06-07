Special visitor for Bedford woman celebrating her 104th birthday

A Bedford woman had a special visitor to help celebrate her 104th birthday.

Doris Sharp welcomed Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson, to the Salvete Care Home in Rothsay Place on Friday, May 25 and he was among guest to congratulate her .

Doris turned 104 on May 21 and spent the day with her family. The Mayor joined Doris, the residents and staff at Salvete for morning tea and cake, where he presented her with a beautiful bouquet and congratulatory card.

The Mayor and Doris spent some time chatting about her life, her family and her time at Salvete Care Home. Doris even joked with the Mayor as he asked her what her secret was for a long life. “ Being wicked, but not too wicked is the key!” she said.

Doris is a distant relation of John Bunyan, according to her son, Dave.

Doris was born in Greyfriars Place, Bedford on May 21, 1914 and she went into service at Tyringham House in her teens. She met her husband, George, who was a farmer on the nearby estate. They married in 1934 and had nine children. Sadly two daughters and two sons have since passed away. Her husband died in 2000.

Doris has 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Her family visit her regularly and they always spend time laughing and joking.

Doris’ son, Dave, said: “It is a marvel that Mum has reached the age of 104 and still has a wonderful memory. Mum said it’s because she never smoked, drank and always ate healthily.

“Mum has always been active, riding mopeds and motorcycles until she was in her seventies. She even flew to America to visit her cousins when she was in her nineties.”

He added: “We are happy with her living at Salvete Care Home. We don’t think we could have found a better place.”